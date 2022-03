On Monday, the Senate is scheduled to take up the motion to proceed to H.R. 3076, the House-passed version of the 2022 Postal Service Reform Act. If cloture is invoked, the bill may come to the floor immediately or be held until sometime after President Biden gives the annual State of the Union Address on March 1. Either way, the Senate should give the bill the greenlight.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO