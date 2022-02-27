ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoe Kravitz -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Cover picture for the articleZoe Kravitz's good looks have nine lives. Here's a 19-year-old version of the actor ... and daughter of rock god Lenny...

E! News

Zoë Kravitz' Dress for The Batman Premiere Will Make You Say Holy Smokes

Watch: Zoe Kravitz Rocks Bat-Inspired Look at "The Batman" Premiere. Zoë Kravitz served up serious style on red carpet for the London premiere of The Batman held at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 23. The 33-year-old actress, who plays Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the superhero film, made heads turn in a sultry black Saint Laurent gown featuring a scalloped neckline and sexy underboob cut-outs.
POPSUGAR

The 4 Guys Who've Won Zoë Kravitz's Heart Over the Years

Is it getting hot in here, or is that just Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson steaming up our screens? In case you missed it, the actors are playing opposite of each other as Catwoman and Batman, respectively, in the upcoming DC film "The Batman." Leading up to its March 4 premiere, Warner Bros. has dropped several sneak peeks, which have only solidified our Kravitz-Pattinson fan-ship even more. Naturally, this also led us to wonder whether the costars have chemistry off set, but that is not the case! However, it wouldn't be the first time Kravitz was reportedly getting cozy with a costar.
DesignerzCentral

Ellen DeGeneres’ Marriage Allegedly ‘A Mess’ After Portia De Rossi Asked For An Open Relationship, Gossip Says

As per Life & Style, everything seems rosy for Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. In August, they celebrated their 13th anniversary. After so many years of ups and downs, however, the two are at a new crossroads. “The whispers are about trying an open marriage,” an insider says. De Rossi reportedly broached the topic, and DeGeneres flipped her lid.
TMZ.com

Donny Davis Death, Foul Play Suspected

Donny Davis, the beloved entertainer who has performed with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and many other stars, may have died as a result of foul play ... this according to Vegas cops. TMZ broke the story ... Donny was found dead Tuesday in his room at Resorts World. According to...
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Proves His Generosity With After Dinner Tip

When it comes to superstars in entertainment, few rival the level of fame that Dwayne Johnson has. He was rather generous recently after a dinner out on the town. The former WWE champion has been in the news quite a bit lately. He just remains one of the most famous and universally loved stars in the country. As a former football guy, Johnson was on the ManningCast during the NFL Playoffs. He has been talking about the Super Bowl more often as the date gets closer.
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama looks so much like daughter Malia in remarkable throwback photo

Michelle Obama has shared a gorgeous throwback picture from 1991 - and she looks so much like her eldest daughter Malia in the snap. "I was just Michelle Robinson, an assistant to Mayor Daley at City Hall," Michelle shared of the picture, taken by Antonio Dickey, a Black photographer whom Michelle is celebrating as part of Black History Month.
Footwear News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Make the Perfect Pair in Matching Navy Outfits at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith proved they still make the perfect pair on the red carpet—matching outfits included—at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. Smith is notably nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his starring role in the drama film “King Richard.” Pinkett Smith arrived in a sweeping navy blue Gareth Pugh dress, which included a dramatic bunched skirt. The vintage number featured structured shoulders and two lightly contrasting black sleeves, creating a layered edgy moment. She gave the dynamic gown an...
Popculture

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
NYLON

Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 SAG Awards

We’re kicking off awards season with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards — which honors nominees in 15 film and television categories, voted on by members of the guild. This year, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci and Jane Campion’s Power Of The Dog led the film categories with three nominations each, and on television, Succession, Ted Lasso, Mare Of Easttown, The Morning Show and Squid Game received four nominations a piece. Not too surprising given the popular and critical success of each project, though there were still some unexpected snubs — including and especially Kristen Stewart for her turn as Princess Diana in Spencer.
Footwear News

Nicole Kidman Is Sleek in Long-Sleeve Velvet Gown at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Nicole Kidman showcased her sleek and sophisticated style at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. The star-studded event is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The actress is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a leading role for her portrayal of TV icon Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.” Kidman arrived in a black long-sleeve velvet gown by Saint Laurent. The elegant number was complete with a white bow on the collar. The Golden Globe winner styled her blond locs in soft waves...
