50 down: celebrating half a century of Azed, king of crosswords

Jonathan Crowther, creator of the Azed crossword.

In an era of rapid technological change, 50 years amounts to an aeon. To travel back to 5 March 1972 is to visit a disappeared world, a time of the Soviet Union and the cold war, of Ted Heath and Harold Wilson, when computers were the size of buses and programmed by men in lab coats, and spam wasn’t junk mail but a popular pork dish served from a can. There are very few surviving continuities, but notable exceptions are the Queen’s reign and the Observer Azed crossword.

On that day 50 years ago, Jonathan Crowther, then a 29-year-old working for the Oxford University Press, set his first crossword for this newspaper. He was following in footsteps that had left a big impression. In 1926, Edward Powys Mathers effectively gave birth to the cryptic crossword with the one he set under the pseudonym of “Torquemada”. When he died, he was followed in 1939 by Derrick Macnutt, better known as Ximenes, a schoolmaster who laid down strict rules on what constituted a cryptic crossword clue.

Macnutt’s own death – only mortality appears to stop crossword compilers – created another vacancy.

“When Ximenes died,” recalls Crowther, “I sent in an ‘in memoriam’ puzzle in the shape of a large ‘X’. The crossword editor said, ‘We’d like to print your puzzle and, by the way, would you like to take on the job?” I was absolutely astonished and so flattered that I said ‘yes’ straight away without thinking about it.”

According to John Finnemore, the comedian and crossword compiler (he sets the Times Listener crossword under the pseudonym “Emu”), Crowther has been the crowning glory of a 96-year triumvirate of Observer crossword setters.

“The Observer’s three compilers form a sort of Socrates-Plato-Aristotle of cryptic crosswords,” he says. “Torquemada essentially invents the form, Ximenes codifies it and Azed perfects it.”

On no less than 2,594 occasions over the past five decades, Crowther has set the cryptic crossword that, among aficionados of the form, is recognised as the finest in the field. In 1991, he was voted “best British crossword setter” in a Sunday Times poll and the same year earned the title of “the crossword compilers’ crossword compiler” in the Observer Magazine’s Experts’ Expert feature.

He would also no doubt win the title as the most dependable, not just in terms of the standards he maintains, but also when it comes to attendance. Across the entire five decades of his stint, regardless of holidays, illness, the birth of his two sons or the kinds of crises that affect every family, he has not missed a single week in which the newspaper has been published.

Crowther himself is characteristically modest about the achievement, but it’s hard to make a comparison for that kind of consistency, because so few exist. After all, Melvyn Bragg gets a two-month summer break on In Our Time, while Polly Toynbee is from time to time “away”.

It might be thought that crossword compiling is an obscure line of work. But the extraordinary recent success of Wordle shows that there is a widespread appetite for word puzzles. If that online test is at the easy end of the spectrum, at the other end is the mysterious and rather daunting world of cryptic crosswords. Even the names of the setters are intimidating.

Torquemada and Ximenes were interrogators, and therefore torturers, during the Spanish Inquisition. Azed sounds more benign but, typically, the name is both a play on the alphabet and a reversal of another Spanish inquisitor, Diego de Deza. You could almost imagine, with those kinds of pseudonyms, that the intention is to inflict mental pain.

Journalist, author and Azed devotee Francis Wheen. Photograph: Edd Westmacott/Alamy

“Pleasurable pain, I hope,” Crowther says with a chuckle.

Theirs may be an acquired taste, but cryptic crossword-solvers make up in loyalty and determination what they lack in numbers. Like his predecessors, Crowther has a dedicated group of followers, among whom there have been some notable names. The playwright and novelist Michael Frayn once described himself as “addicted” to Azed.

Crowther met him at the Oxford literary festival some years ago, where Frayn was giving a talk. When Crowther introduced himself as Frayn was signing books, the author jumped to his feet, beaming with a big smile, and declared that Crowther was not at all how he had imagined him. Then turning to his wife and fellow author Claire Tomalin, he said: “Darling, this is the chap who you say ruins your Sundays.”

The late Colin Dexter, author of the Morse books, was another keen, and rather successful, crossword-solver, winning a number of competitions. He also became a good friend of Crowther’s. The journalist and writer Francis Wheen is yet another devotee. He says he came relatively late to the party, towards the end of the last century. Up until that point, he’d done the normal cryptic crosswords, but had thought of Azed as looking “a bit weird for the likes of me”.

Unlike most cryptic crosswords, the Azed grid has no black squares. Instead, every square is filled in to leave a dizzying collection of letters, making it look like something that had been produced at Bletchley Park. As Frayn says, “One of the astonishing things about Azed is that he uses a skeleton of lines instead of blocking, which makes composing the puzzle much harder for him, because he has to find many more common letters between across and down answers. By the same token it makes life easier for us solvers. Or should. But in fact it continues to be the hardest crossword I know. Mercifully.”

Having overcome his reservations, Wheen wished he’d started earlier. For many years before the advent of phone apps, he found himself lugging around a hefty Chambers dictionary, deemed essential for crosswords.

“I used to play cricket for the village team,” he recalls. “And when my side was batting I would sit outside the pavilion with a copy of the Observer and my Chambers dictionary. People would often come by and say, ‘That’s cheating. Any old fool could do it with a dictionary.’ I’d say, ‘All right, you do it then!’”

Wheen has been a guest speaker at one of the celebratory lunches that are held, usually at an Oxford college, every 250 puzzles, and which draw about 150 people. To prepare, he met up with a hardcore group of Azed-solvers, called the Groundlings, who meet regularly to discuss the crossword. These are the kinds of people who not only complete the formidable puzzles, but also enter Crowther’s clue-writing competitions. Some of them are themselves setters of other newspaper’s crosswords.

“On my right was a high court judge,” Wheen remembers, “and on my left an unreconstructed hippy.”

Despite such lifestyle diversity, the large majority of serious crossword competitors are male and most are never going to see 50 again. Wheen described a character named Richard Heald, who has won the annual clue-writing competition eight times, as “the voice of youth”.

“I’m 51,” admits Heald, “though I’m probably one of the youngest solvers.”

There is an anxious and ongoing debate in crossword circles about how to attract women and younger people, although it does not as yet appear to have resulted in any great uptake from those constituencies.

Crowther acknowledges the problem. “The younger generation are less attracted to crosswords than they used to be,” he says. “It’s sad, but I don’t think the crossword is in terminal decline. It will certainly see me out anyway.”

Perhaps one aspect of the cryptic crossword that we may come to appreciate as we move deeper into the digital age is that it is, as Crowther puts it, “more or less computer-proof”. Whereas computers can beat any human being at chess, no computer can set or solve a decent cryptic crossword.

Crowther says that people send him their research on trying to program computers to write cryptic clues. “Without exception, they are pretty useless. There’s no real-world knowledge there. No humour and I think you have to have a sense of humour, otherwise it would be dreary.”

That’s not a word that anyone would use to describe Crowther’s work. Wheen speaks of “the consistent high standards of wit and elegance running through the entire oeuvre”, of a voice so distinctive that he feels he’s come to know the man through his clue-writing. Crowther himself demurs when I ask him what his own favourite is from the many thousands of clues he’s compiled down the years, preferring instead to praise the “staggering brilliance” of some of his readers in the competitions he runs.

Heald testifies to Crowther’s masterly use of the “&lit” form of the clue, which combines definition and wordplay in a seamless whole. One example he gives is “My letters could make lad sad”. The answer is “Lass”, which is both definitional – a lass’s letters could make a lad sad – and wordplay, “L as s” means that lad becomes sad.

The thought of Azed’s curious grid-full of cryptic letters coming to an end would make a lot of lads – and a few lasses – very sad indeed. Thankfully, Crowther, who turns 80 later this year, has no plans to quit just yet. He will continue his weekly routine of drawing out the blank pattern, then filling it in with words and, finally, the most demanding part of the job, coming up with the clues.

“You don’t want to be satisfied with a second-rate clue,” says Crowther. “If it doesn’t please me, I’ll scrap it.”

Therein lies the secret of all the delight and agony, the head-scratching, the pencil-chewing, the room-pacing frustration and air-punching elation that Crowther has provided for his grateful followers, going all the way back to when the UK agreed to join the European Economic Community, yet another endeavour that his crosswords have safely outlasted. Rest assured, there are plenty more “&lits” and anagrams to come from this extraordinary Aristotle of the puzzle page.