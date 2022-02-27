ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Matthew Boldy: Puts up helper

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Boldy logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Flames....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two helpers in Sunday's win

Svechnikov picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Oilers. Carolina did all its scoring in the first period, but that's all the support Frederik Andersen would need. Svechnikov also chipped in three shots, four hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating, and the 21-year-old continues to march toward stardom with 22 goals and 50 points through 49 games.
NHL
Duluth News Tribune

Wild mired in identity crisis as losses pile up: ‘That’s not who we are’

ST. PAUL — An aura of annoyance permeated throughout TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul on Monday morning. And for good reason. The practice marked the first time the Minnesota Wild had skated back onto the ice since their embarrassing 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Bryan Rust: Piles up shots, helpers

Rust had two assists -- one on the power play -- and eight shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Rust was instrumental in Pittsburgh's third-period comeback from a 2-1 deficit, assisting on Evgeni Malkin's game-tying, power-play marker and Sidney Crosby's game-winner with 2:14 remaining. He also led all skaters in shots, coming one shy of his Feb. 1 season high. Rust's up to 42 points in 33 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Supplies pair of helpers

Kadri notched two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Islanders. Kadri had a hand in third-period markers by Gabriel Landeskog and Andre Burakovsky, with the first of those goals coming on the power play. The 31-year-old Kadri has gotten back on track with four assists in his last three outings after a slight cooldown in February. The center has 68 points (22 tallies, 46 helpers), 174 shots on net, 52 PIM and a plus-23 rating in 51 contests.
NHL
Person
Matthew Boldy
Person
Nick Bjugstad
CBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Racks up three helpers in win

Getzlaf notched three assists, including two on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins. Getzlaf enjoyed his first multi-point effort since Jan. 24, a span of nine appearances in which he was limited to just two helpers. The 36-year-old center's performance Tuesday got him over the 30-point mark this season. He's at three goals, 28 helpers, 89 shots on net, 77 hits and a minus-11 rating in 46 contests overall while centering the top line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians says Tom Brady 'slammed' door on comeback, talks potential Jameis Winston reunion

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Tuesday the team will "always leave the light on" for Tom Brady if the star quarterback wants to postpone his retirement. But head coach Bruce Arians is confident Brady is staying home for good. Addressing reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine later Tuesday, Arians said the QB "slammed" the door on a potential comeback when the two last spoke, suggesting the Buccaneers will be forced to explore a thin crop of available replacements for 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Putting Up Career Numbers This Season

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has missed more than a third of the season because of an injury. However, it hasn’t slowed down his game. Adebayo has career highs points (19.0) and rebounds (10.3). He continues to move up the list of franchise leaders in games with double-doubles. Adebayo jumped LeBron James earlier this year at 102, and now has 111 for his career. If Adebayo keeps playing at this pace, he may pass Dwyane Wade (126) for fifth-place on the franchise list.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
McDonough County Voice

Leathernecks, Zars eye rematch with USD

MACOMB — With the brackets set, the schedule and opponent known, the Western Illinois women can now turn their focus to the Summit League Tournament and Saturday’s first round opponent — South Dakota. The Leathernecks and Coyotes played Monday at Western Hall with USD breaking open a one-point game at half and topping...
MACOMB, IL
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ejected in second half

Murray (knee) was ejected late in Monday's 118-105 loss to Memphis, finishing the night with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. Murray's frustration finally boiled over in the fourth quarter, as Ja Morant had his way...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers would not allow Tom Brady to come out of retirement and play for a different team

We're roughly a month removed from Tom Brady announcing his retirement from the NFL. While the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has said he's walking away, not too many people believe him, and there's been plenty of speculation about him possibly coming out of retirement to play at some point in the future. Even Brady himself left that door open just days after the announcement, telling Jim Gray on his "Let's Go!" podcast that "you never say never" regarding a possible comeback.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Decision expected by March 16th

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that there are "no new updates" regarding Rodgers' situation, but he hopes to have an update by March 16, which is start of the new league year, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Tuesday that the two...
NFL

