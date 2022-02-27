ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Nick Bjugstad: Tries to spark comeback

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bjugstad scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Flames. Bjugstad's goal gave the Wild...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
McDonough County Voice

Leathernecks, Zars eye rematch with USD

MACOMB — With the brackets set, the schedule and opponent known, the Western Illinois women can now turn their focus to the Summit League Tournament and Saturday’s first round opponent — South Dakota. The Leathernecks and Coyotes played Monday at Western Hall with USD breaking open a one-point game at half and topping...
MACOMB, IL
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Possibly Injured On RAW

Randy Orton may have suffered an injury during tonight’s WWE RAW. RAW saw Orton and Riddle take a loss to The Street Profits. As seen in the GIF below, Montez Ford went up for a Frogsplash on Orton, but Orton appeared to have suffered some sort of shoulder injury when taking the move from Ford.
WWE
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Decision expected by March 16th

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that there are "no new updates" regarding Rodgers' situation, but he hopes to have an update by March 16, which is start of the new league year, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Tuesday that the two...
NFL
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bears' Joe Thomas: Signs with Chicago

Thomas signed a contract with the Bears on Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Thomas appeared in seven games between Baltimore and Houston during the 2021 campaign and totaled 13 tackles (nine solo) while primarily playing special teams. He'll likely need a strong showing in training camp to earn a spot on the season-opening roster.
NFL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Listed out for Tuesday

Thompson (illness) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota. Thompson is still battling the non-COVID illness that sidelined him for Sunday's loss to Dallas, and he'll miss a second straight contest. It's not the most encouraging sign that he's been ruled out more than 24 hours ahead of time, though the hope is that he'll be able to return for Thursday's rematch with the Mavs in Dallas.
NBA

