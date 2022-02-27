ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Supplies assist Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Zuccarello recorded an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Flames. Zuccarello set up a Kirill...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Reaches 40 assist plateau

Kaprizov served an assist in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Kaprizov helped out on Marcus Foligno's score in the second period of what would turn into a lopsided affair. The second year left winger has really blossomed on the assists side this season. After putting up a 27-goal, 24-assist season in 55 games last year, the former fifth-rounder has 24 goals and 40 assists in 50 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it tied the captain with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
NHL

