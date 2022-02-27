Wild's Kevin Fiala: Grabs helper in loss

Kolyachonok logged an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Jets. Kolyachonok set up defense partner Jakob Chychrun at 10:16 of the first period on the Coyotes' first goal. The 20-year-old Kolyachonok has earned both of his assists this season in the last three games. The Coyotes seem committed to playing him while he's on the active roster, though he's seen sheltered minutes on the third pairing as he acclimates to the NHL. The second-round pick from 2019 has added five shots on net, 13 hits, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in seven appearances.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO