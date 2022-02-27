ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Kevin Fiala: Grabs helper in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Fiala notched an assist in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Flames. Fiala's point streak is up to four games, and...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Canucks' Bo Horvat: Slings helper in loss

Horvat logged an assist and three hits in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Devils. Horvat set up a Vasili Podkolzin tally in the second period to get the Canucks on the board. In February, Horvat produced four goals and three assists in 10 games. Like many Canucks, the center has had a bit of a frustrating season, though there's been some progress lately. He's at 30 points, 136 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-2 rating in 50 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two helpers in Sunday's win

Svechnikov picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Oilers. Carolina did all its scoring in the first period, but that's all the support Frederik Andersen would need. Svechnikov also chipped in three shots, four hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating, and the 21-year-old continues to march toward stardom with 22 goals and 50 points through 49 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Sends helpers in loss

Kolyachonok logged an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Jets. Kolyachonok set up defense partner Jakob Chychrun at 10:16 of the first period on the Coyotes' first goal. The 20-year-old Kolyachonok has earned both of his assists this season in the last three games. The Coyotes seem committed to playing him while he's on the active roster, though he's seen sheltered minutes on the third pairing as he acclimates to the NHL. The second-round pick from 2019 has added five shots on net, 13 hits, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in seven appearances.
NHL
Pioneer Press

Wild mired in identity crisis as losses pile up: ‘That’s not who we are’

An aura of annoyance permeated throughout TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul on Monday morning. And for good reason. The practice marked the first time the Wild had skated back onto the ice since their embarrassing 7-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Some...
NHL
Person
Kevin Fiala
CBS Sports

Islanders' Andy Greene: Grabs apple in loss

Greene logged an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche. Greene set up a Kyle Palmieri go-ahead goal in the second period. With a goal and an assist in his last two games, Greene has been productive since returning from a six-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 39-year-old is up to eight points, 70 blocked shots, 27 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 40 contests. While he's listed on the top pairing with Noah Dobson -- in place of an injured Zdeno Chara (upper body) -- Greene's ice time is more aligned with a third-pairing role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Supplies pair of helpers

Kadri notched two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Islanders. Kadri had a hand in third-period markers by Gabriel Landeskog and Andre Burakovsky, with the first of those goals coming on the power play. The 31-year-old Kadri has gotten back on track with four assists in his last three outings after a slight cooldown in February. The center has 68 points (22 tallies, 46 helpers), 174 shots on net, 52 PIM and a plus-23 rating in 51 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Taylor Hall: Pockets helper in loss

Hall logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks. Hall has collected two goals and seven assists in his last seven appearances, and he's only been held scoreless in one of those games. He set up a David Pastrnak tally in Tuesday's loss. Hall has 40 points (12 goals, 28 helpers), 136 shots on net, 28 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 54 appearances.
NHL
Grand Forks Herald

Wild drop fourth straight game with loss to Flames

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason asked for some push back from his players in the wake of an embarrassing loss to the Calgary Flames over the weekend. That’s exactly what he got on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center. And it wasn’t even close to enough.
NHL
#Helpers#Shatter
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
fantasypros.com

Alec Burks grabs six rebounds in loss to the Sixers

Alec Burks scored six points on 2-for-6 shooting with six rebounds, two turnovers, and one three-pointer over 33 minutes on Sunday afternoon as the Knicks lost to the Sixers. Burks picked up the start at point guard for the second straight game out of the All-Star break. The 30-year-old guard should see more minutes moving forward with Kemba Walker out for the remainder of the season with an injury. Burks is worth rostering in 12-14 team fantasy leagues and deeper.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
McDonough County Voice

Leathernecks, Zars eye rematch with USD

MACOMB — With the brackets set, the schedule and opponent known, the Western Illinois women can now turn their focus to the Summit League Tournament and Saturday’s first round opponent — South Dakota. The Leathernecks and Coyotes played Monday at Western Hall with USD breaking open a one-point game at half and topping...
MACOMB, IL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Listed out for Tuesday

Thompson (illness) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota. Thompson is still battling the non-COVID illness that sidelined him for Sunday's loss to Dallas, and he'll miss a second straight contest. It's not the most encouraging sign that he's been ruled out more than 24 hours ahead of time, though the hope is that he'll be able to return for Thursday's rematch with the Mavs in Dallas.
NBA

