Memphis hosts San Antonio after Morant’s 46-point game

San Antonio Spurs (24-37, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (42-20, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the San Antonio Spurs after Ja Morant scored 46 points in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 116-110 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-4 against division opponents. Memphis scores 113.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Spurs are 14-20 against conference opponents. San Antonio ranks ninth in the league with 45.4 rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 9.2.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won 118-110 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Morant led the Grizzlies with 41 points, and Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 27.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 20.3 points over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 123.6 points, 54.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 120.7 points, 42.8 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: day to day (eye), John Konchar: day to day (ankle), Yves Pons: out (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Spurs: Keldon Johnson: out (back), Josh Richardson: day to day (shoulder), Jakob Poeltl: out (back), Dejounte Murray: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (groin), Joshua Primo: day to day (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.