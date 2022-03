On Monday morning, the Edmonton Oilers announced that forward Brendan Perlini had been placed on waivers. The move itself didn’t come as a major surprise, as the 25-year-old suited up for just two of the Oilers 12 games in February, sitting as a healthy scratch for the rest. What did come as a surprise, however, was how he reportedly learned of the news that he was being waived.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO