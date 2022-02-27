ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ball, Hornets square off against the Pistons

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Detroit Pistons (14-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (30-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -9.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Charlotte and Detroit will play on Sunday.

The Hornets are 20-18 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is 17-23 against opponents over .500.

The Pistons are 10-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hornets won 141-119 in the last matchup on Feb. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 111.5 points, 50.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 104.3 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Nick Richards: day to day (foot), Jalen McDaniels: day to day (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Pistons: Frank Jackson: day to day (back), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

