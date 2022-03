It was a Sunday night affair at Madison Square Garden between the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks but it was not going to be the results fans wanted. The Blueshirts came out strong, but one mistake put the Canucks up early to start the ball rolling in their favor. A rusty Alexandar Georgiev was no match for a stellar Thatcher Demko, who stymied the Rangers for 50 minutes to secure a 5-2 win.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO