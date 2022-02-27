ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

The Best Husbands Are Irish: Unexpected Facts About the Nation

By Sponsor
San Francisco Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen who wish to move abroad do not often consider marrying an Irishman. Europe, the USA, or Great Britain neighboring Ireland are in high demand. Rather, very young people who have a passion for Celtic music and symbolism will be interested in this country. But these are just stereotypes that do...

www.sfweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

13 of the Best Irish Bars and Pubs in Washington DC

When March 17 rolls around, everyone’s Irish… or at least celebrating like they are. Aside from drinking green beer and wearing “Kiss Me I’m Irish” paraphernalia, there are more fun ways to celebrate the Emerald Isle’s food, drink, and culture any time of year.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Irish People#Europe#Irishman#Celtic#German#Scandinavians
psychologytoday.com

Narcissistic Obsession with Attention

Narcissists have a distinct preoccupation with being the center of attention. They are highly skilled at making themselves the star of the show, whether by writing the script themselves or hijacking another person’s scene. To be clinically diagnosed with narcissist personality disorder (NPD), one has to meet five of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
Telegraph

Scientists discover what could be stopping you from happiness

Whether it be social media, glossy magazines or glamorous television shows, we are surrounded by an idealised world stressing how important it is to be happy in life. However, a new study has found that the constant pressure to be happy actually creates an impossible, unattainable goal and thus leads to a sense of gloom and misery.
HEALTH
townandcountrymag.com

Russian Oligarchs Are on the Run

As rockets fall and tanks roll on the cities and towns of Ukraine, the rest of the world has borne witness with an unprecedented intensity, due almost entirely to the internet. Anyone who has scrolled social media in the last few days has seen dozens of disturbing images from the ground in Ukraine, protests from St. Petersburg to Sydney to Times Square, and iconic buildings around the globe illuminated in blue and yellow. Plus there is the intel gleaned from Twitter and foreign news organizations that are now more globally available than ever, not to mention the internet’s own direct role in the conflict—reports of Ukrainian hackers combating Russian propaganda and Anonymous taking over Russian airwaves to play the Ukrainian national anthem, to name two examples.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine: Concerns mount as black people report racism while fleeing war zone

Scores of African refugees in Ukraine are being blocked from fleeing to safety as Russian attacks continue to devastate the country, those trying to make border crossings have told The Independent.Black people living in the region say they have been left to languish, with some taking to Twitter in recent days to share accounts of abandonment.Speaking to The Independent, Osarumen, a father-of-three, said he, his family members and other refugees were told to disembark a bus about to cross the border on Saturday and told, “No blacks”. Despite challenging the driver and military officers’ orders, they were ejected from...
SOCIETY
epicstream.com

Prince George Shock: Prince William And Kate Middleton To Transfer Son To Berkshire? Charlotte And Louis' Brother May Reportedly Choose To Ditch Kingship

Rumors claimed that Prince George might be moved to another school to forget about his huge destiny. Prince George has been getting so much attention since he was born on July 22, 2013. He is not only known as the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton because Prince George is also third in the line of succession to the British throne.
U.K.
hotnewhiphop.com

Elon Musk Seemingly Vows To Defend Earth If Russia Sends The ISS Hurling Toward The Planet

Planet Earth is an undeniably scary place to be right now, with tensions rising all over as the long-running COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge on, and a war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine. We can all rest a little better at night, though, knowing that SpaceX head Elon Musk will save the world from the threat of danger, should it come to that.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy