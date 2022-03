[Warning: The following contains spoilers for 1883 Episode 10. Read at your own risk!]. At almost no point in this first season of 1883 was it clear where this show was going (other than Montana), even though it was spelled out in the series' opening scene. This was a tale about a teenage girl living her life to the fullest before essentially sacrificing herself for her family and tying them to a picturesque valley forever—even if, as star Isabel May guesses, they end up forgetting exactly why that land is so important to them. But we'll get to that in a minute. First, let's talk about what happened in "This Is Not Your Heaven," which honestly might be the best hour of television Taylor Sheridan has ever made. It's up there among some of the best TV finales in general. It was that good!

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO