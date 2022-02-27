WKU Lifts Mask Mandate

The first primaries of the 2022 midterm election season took place in Texas on Tuesday, shaping the field for November’s general elections. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) predictably won their parties’ primaries for the gubernatorial nomination, while progressives saw a major win in the 35th Congressional District and Republican Hispanic women saw victories in South Texas.
(NewsNation Now) — In a wide-ranging speech that began with a rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin and ended with a call for unity at home, President Joe Biden addressed the nation and the world in his first State of the Union speech Tuesday evening. Over the course of...
KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainians said on Wednesday they were battling on in the port of Kherson, the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while air strikes and bombardment caused further devastation in other cities, especially Kharkiv in the east. Russia's week-old invasion has yet to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee said Wednesday that confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will begin March 21, keeping the Senate on track for a possible final vote next month. Sen. Dick Durbin, the committee chairman, announced the hearing schedule on Wednesday as Jackson...
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday during his State of the Union address the U.S. will close American skies to Russian flights. The move, which U.S. officials had been considering for several days, is part of the administration's efforts to isolate the country as it attacks Ukraine. The ban applies to...
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Wednesday that it will allow competitors from Russia and Belarus to compete in the Winter Paralympics beginning Friday, though they will not be able to compete under their nations' flags because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The athletes from Russia and Belarus, which...
LONDON (AP) — With the threat of financial sanctions looming, Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich confirmed Wednesday he is trying to sell the Premier League club he turned into an elite trophy-winning machine with his lavish investment. The speed of Abramovich’s pending exit from Chelsea is striking as...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and U.S. allies in a matter of days weaponized the global economy against Russia for invading Ukraine, and the resulting destruction has been devastatingly fast. The sanctions almost instantly put Russian President Vladimir Putin on the defensive against skyrocketing inflation. Russia’s central bank,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time for America to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live,” President Joe Biden’s White House declared Wednesday, outlining a strategy to allow people to return to many normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions. One highlight is...
