Don Maison, a gay rights leader and longtime leader of AIDS Services of Dallas, died Monday after being diagnosed in November with esophageal cancer. He was 74. According to Maison, his best asset was not letting go. It was also his worst habit, he said. Not one to hold his tongue or back down from a fight, Maison took on the police, big business and a virus that killed millions all in pursuit of a safer and more equitable life for the Dallas community.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO