Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool FC’s FA Cup 5th round tie against Norwich City, manager Jürgen Klopp was asked about League cup hero Caoimhin Kelleher’s long-term future at the club. At 23 years old, and with a chance to nail down his spot as Ireland’s number one goalkeeper, there are still concerns over whether Kelleher will seek out regular football. That’s natural given that there is a world-class keeper in Alisson Becker, who at 29 years old, has plenty of years left in his spot. According to Klopp, if Kelleher moves on, it won’t be because of him or the club:

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO