ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Angel, OR

Make a Mars helicopter

By Justin Much
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Mount Angel Public Library has set up the first of its STAR Net STEAM Equity Project learning stations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btoyT_0eQRn8SA00

The student worksheet handout serves at once as an informative piece of paper and material to make a paper helicopter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvT7Q_0eQRn8SA00

The lesson is straight forward: "NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, launching in July 2020, will carry the first helicopter to the surface of Mars! This helicopter has to be super lightweight to fly on Mars. It also needs large blades that can rotate really fast so it can generate enough lift to overcome the gravity of the Red Planet and lift off the ground."

The handout proceeds to instruct students how to cut paper with scissors to create their own "helicopter," furnishing a blueprint for the process on the back, which they can send through the furnished wind tunnels to see how well it flies.

Two wind tunnels accommodating lessons are among several Star Net STEAM Equity Project learning stations recently set up at the Mount Angel Library. The local library was one of only 12 libraries nationwide to receive grant funding for the project, which is designed for rural libraries in communities with sizable Latino populations. The lessons are provided in two languages.

Mount Angel announced that it received the $15,000 grant in late 2020. Other libraries receiving grants were in: Berryville, Arkansas; Blue Island, Illinois; Burley, Idaho; Hondo, Texas; Madera County, California; Montrose Regional, Colorado; North Central Washington (Quincy); Palm Springs, Florida; Pioneer, Oklahoma; and Safford City, Arizona.

In Mount Angel, hopes are that in-person library activities will resume soon, and the current STEAM stations will be a welcome part of that. The current stations will be in place through early May, at which point they will be swapped out with new exhibits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TPAH_0eQRn8SA00

"Right now, for sure, we are using these for field trips with local schools," MA Library Director Jackie Mills said. "When we can return to in-person programs, we will have live programs designed around this."

Mills noted that from the public's point of view, there are several components of the three-year grant: a different annual exhibit for three months each year; at least three programs per year; STEAM kits that are available for checkout, which she is in the process of putting together; and exploration spaces that are in place when the exhibit is not at the library for the remaining 9 months of a given year.

The current exhibit is an exploration about space.

Other hands-on projects include a "Parachute Parade." That lesson explains:

"Skydivers rely on parachutes to slow them down as they fall from frightening heights. Parachutes catch air and create a drag, a force that works against gravity. Parachutes are usually large and made of lightweight materials, so they create the most drag possible without adding a lot of weight."

The project introduces youth to parachutes, provides for brainstorming sessions to plan and build one, a session to predict how it will work and then reflection on the results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLzjK_0eQRn8SA00

Another project involves building a windmill that lifts weight. Its introduction explains:

"Windmills have been used for thousands of years to grind grain, pump water and even generate electricity. They lost popularity as new sources of energy, such as fossil fuels, arose. But the idea of using wind for energy has made a comeback in recent decades, and careers in wind energy are growing rapidly as the demand for clean energy increases."

Still other parts of the library's current exhibit include plaques that explain some medical marvels; a whiteboard for brainstorming sessions that encourages students to identify innovative "Community Super Heroes;" and a short biography of a young, exemplary civil engineer, Ms. Isamar, who has worked with Engineers Without Borders and Bridges to Prosperity.

"I am inspired everyday by the work I do as a civil engineer and the people I do it for, because I can help innovate, create and build a better future for us all. Civil engineering allows me to dream big!" Ms. Isamar said.

Online resources

Learn more about the Star Net STEAM Equity Project at this American Library Association website: ala.org/tools/programming/steamequity.

Learn more about this and other Mount Angel Public Library events and activities at: mtangelpubliclibrary.com/.

Learn more about STEM resources at ed.gov/stem.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNET

NASA Rover Spots Unreal Mars 'Flower' Formation

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Hello, beautiful! NASA's Curiosity rover snapped a gorgeous, delicate formation on Mars that looks like it could be a branching piece of ocean coral. It's not coral, but it's worth contemplating how we see familiar Earth objects in random shapes on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
NPR

NASA's Perseverance rover marks its first year hunting for past life on Mars

It's been one year since NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars. Its mission is to hunt for evidence of microbes that may have once lived on the Red Planet, and that's looking promising. During its first year, Perseverance has already collected samples that might hold those signs of life. From member station WMFE in Orlando, Brendan Byrne reports.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
City
Mount Angel, OR
State
Oklahoma State
WTHR

Mystery spacecraft set to crash on the moon, NASA says

A mystery is brewing 240,000 miles from Earth, where a spacecraft is about to crash into the moon. The mystery? Whose spacecraft is it. Reuters reports the rocket booster, which is expected to crash on Friday, March 4, was first believed to be from a SpaceX launch years ago. But...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Tunnels#Green Energy#Wind Power#Latino#Montrose Regional#Pioneer#Ma Library
Outsider.com

WATCH: Moon Crossing Path of Earth Needs to Be Seen to be Believed

The moon is Earth’s closest celestial partner. As such, our planet’s natural satellite provides us with the most intimate information about outer space that can be afforded. Now, NASA has just seen the long-awaited launch of its sophisticated James Webb Space Telescope. Simultaneously, it makes plans for the decommissioning of the International Space Station. Amid these historic events, images captured by a camera on board NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory collected images that show the moon crossing Earth’s path.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Earth being followed by a ‘Trojan asteroid’, scientists confirm

Earth is being followed by a “Trojan asteroid”, scientists have confirmed.It is only the second such object ever discovered – and a much more promising specimen than the previous one, researchers say.What’s more, humans may one day be able to visit the rock, settling “human bases” there, researchers say.Trojan asteroids share their orbit with a planet. The small objects stay in a stable orbit just ahead of or behind the world that they are attached to.They have been found a number of times in the past, and take their name from those that were first found around Jupiter, where they...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
TheDailyBeast

Whoever Controls the Moon Controls the Solar System

In 1961, U.S. President John F. Kennedy declared that his nation would be the first to land a man on the moon. That ambitious goal would later be fulfilled as two NASA astronauts took wobbly steps across the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, much to the dismay of Russia’s own space program leaders.
ASTRONOMY
Seattle Times

The rocket that will crash into the moon is probably from China, not SpaceX, NASA says

A piece of space junk on a collision course with the moon initially thought to be a SpaceX rocket is now believed to be a booster tied to China’s lunar program. The rocket part probably launched into space seven years ago, NASA said Wednesday, explaining that the agency identified the booster after analyzing the object’s orbits between 2016 and 2017.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

You can see the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster on a collision course with the moon in a live webcast today

A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster will crash into the lunar surface in March, and you can track the rogue rocket as it nears the moon. The upper stage booster is part of a Falcon 9 rocket that SpaceX launched in February 2015 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The rocket carried the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite, which is a joint effort led by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AccuWeather

NASA plans mid-March test for SLS moon rocket's first flight

NASA officials stated that the space agency is making progress toward a crucial mid-March test of the first moon rocket since the Apollo-era. ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24 (UPI) -- NASA officials said Thursday the space agency is making progress toward a crucial test in mid-March of the first moon rocket since the Apollo-era but the agency did not set a new launch date for the first lunar mission.
ORLANDO, FL
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
18K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy