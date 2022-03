The New York Rangers have an impressive 33-15-5 record this season, but they have struggled to score goals recently. They have averaged just two goals per game in six games since returning from the All-Star break. The Blueshirts really miss Kaapo Kakko, who is out for at least a few more weeks with an upper-body injury, and they have yet to find an adequate replacement as a top-six forward.

