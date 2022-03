Dave Hughes has been one of Australia’s best-loved comedians for more than two decades. In that time, Hughesy thinks he must have toured “up to 20” different shows. “People always say to me, are you worried about running out of material? And I say no, because life will always be ridiculous,” he wheezes. “And it appears to be getting more ridiculous by the day. So there’s always things to laugh about.”

