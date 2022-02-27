ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Da Silva carries Hawaii past CS Bakersfield 62-50

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Bernardo Da Silva had 14 points off the bench to lift Hawaii to a 62-50 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night.

JoVon McClanahan had 11 points and six assists for Hawaii (15-9, 11-4 Big West Conference). Junior Madut added 10 points.

Cal State Bakersfield totaled 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Shawn Stith had 12 points for the Roadrunners (7-16, 2-12). Justin Edler-Davis added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

UMass fires men’s basketball coach Matt McCall

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — UMass has fired men’s basketball coach Matt McCall, effective at the end of the season. McCall is 58-81 over five seasons in Amherst. He will coach the Minutemen (12-16, 5-11 Atlantic 10) through the conference tournament. “Matt poured himself into this role and has...
AMHERST, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

780K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy