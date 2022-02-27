Report from Annapolis – Part 6

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Supporters of legislation to address climate change rallied in Maryland on Tuesday to speed up the state’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from 40% of 2006 levels to 60% in 18 years. The ambitious “Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022” includes provisions to expand the state’s electric vehicle fleet, require large buildings to reduce emissions and help communities disproportionately affected by climate change. “This legislation makes sure that we’re putting ourselves on track, on the path, to strong, sustainable solutions to deal with our climate, but also to help with our public health and our economy,” said...

