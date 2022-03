One of the best known sections of the book of Exodus is the record of the ten supernatural plagues that the Lord used to prove His omnipotent power and supremacy over the false deities of Egypt. Each plague was directed to the various gods of the Egyptian pantheon for the purpose that the Egyptians would learn who Jehovah was. The Lord Jehovah is the only self-existent and eternal God that exists. This is the message that Moses heard from the Lord (Exodus 7:5). Jehovah displayed that He was the sovereign creator thru these plagues and that He controls everything that exists on the earth. The Lord used Moses as the medium by whom the plagues would be performed. The ultimate goal of the plagues was to cause Pharaoh to free the nation of Israel from slavery. This goal was successfully accomplished.

