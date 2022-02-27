ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Los Angeles plays Boston on 5-game win streak

Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Boston Bruins (31-17-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (29-17-7, second in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Kings take on Boston. The Kings are 14-11-2 on their home ice. Los Angeles leads the Western...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Riverside Press Enterprise

Jake DeBrusk, Bruins end Kings’ 5-game winning streak

LOS ANGELES — Boston winger Jake DeBrusk might not have been part of the original “perfection line” for the Boston Bruins, but there were few if any flaws in his game as his natural hat trick ignited their 7-0 rout of the Kings on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

DeBoer cherishes memories and monumental wins, not just 500

Milestone wins are nice, but in 14 years of coaching in the NHL, Peter DeBoer has come to appreciate the monumental victories a bit more. Tuesday night he enjoyed both. DeBoer earned his 500th career coaching win as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1. San Jose...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Thunder Gameday: Taking on Jokic and the Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be on the road Wednesday night for a matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Currently on a six-game winning streak, the Nuggets have started to hit their stride. Still fairly shorthanded due to injuries, Oklahoma City will need some of its young core to step up...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Miami Heat At Milwaukee Bucks Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Bucks meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Miami holds a 2-1 advantage, having won both games in Miami Oct. 21 and Dec. 8 while dropping the contest in Milwaukee on Dec. 4. The Heat are 73-48 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 39-21 in home games and 34-27 in road games. ... Miami has secured its 12th season with at least a .500 record in 14 seasons under coach Erik Spoelstra ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (G League assignment), Markieff Morris (neck) and Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) are out. For the Bucks, Pat Connaughton (illness), George Hill (finger) and Brook Lopez (illness) are out.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

NBA Rumors: Nets Won’t Allow Ben Simmons to Make His Debut vs. Sixers?

Ben Simmons hasn't played an actual game of basketball since last season. When he played against the Atlanta Hawks as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs was the last time he was spotted on the floor. Following that Game 7 loss...
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Frank Vogel Notes DeAndre Jordan Requested Lakers Departure

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a notable roster move as it was reported they intend to waive the veteran center DeAndre Jordan. The 33-year-old big man, who signed with the Lakers during the offseason, hasn't been getting much playing time lately after being in and out of the starting lineup at the beginning of the season.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Coach K vows to keep Cameron finale about his players, wants to ‘be in their moment’

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski offered no special words to his team Tuesday night at Pittsburgh regarding the final time he’d coach the Blue Devils in a road venue. He won’t ask them to win one for him on Saturday night against rival North Carolina either, even though that will be his final time coaching Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium before he retires after 42 seasons at the school.
CAMERON, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Warriors Struggles

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are just 4-6 in their last 10 contests, and now hold just a half-game lead over the 3rd-seed Memphis Grizzlies. It is no secret that Golden State has not been playing their best basketball, but what exactly is the issue? According to Steph Curry, it is a lack of consistency and focus.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Did P.J. Williams Play Well Enough to Earn Another Contract With the Saints?

Florida State defensive back P.J. Williams was one of nine players selected by the New Orleans Saints in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Number 78 overall choice, Williams was the second of two third-round picks by the Saints. He's one of only three members of their 2015 draft class still in the NFL.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Notre Dame Looking To Finish Off 2023 Linebacker Class With An Elite Rover

With Al Golden taking over as defensive coordinator for Notre Dame, there are bound to be some new wrinkles Golden installs, but fundamentally speaking the defense will remain structurally very similar to what head coach Marcus Freeman has implemented as a part of the program. That’s a layer that was understood when making the hire.
FOOTBALL
Raleigh News & Observer

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 36

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 36, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! Mike and Kyle take a look at the Orange's last five games, what it means moving forward, why the finale regular season game against Miami is still important and more. Apple Podcasts: LINK. Stitcher:...
SYRACUSE, NY
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Steph Curry Reacts to Jordan Poole’s Struggles

View the original article to see embedded media. As expected for a young player, it has been an up and down season for Jordan Poole. Overall, his numbers are up across the board from where they were a year ago, as he has taken on a much bigger role this season. Averaging 16.1 PPG, Poole is currently one of Golden State's four players averaging double figures; however, his production has fluctuated significantly throughout the season.
NBA

