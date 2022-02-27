Los Angeles plays Boston on 5-game win streak

VITALS: The Heat and Bucks meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Miami holds a 2-1 advantage, having won both games in Miami Oct. 21 and Dec. 8 while dropping the contest in Milwaukee on Dec. 4. The Heat are 73-48 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 39-21 in home games and 34-27 in road games. ... Miami has secured its 12th season with at least a .500 record in 14 seasons under coach Erik Spoelstra ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (G League assignment), Markieff Morris (neck) and Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) are out. For the Bucks, Pat Connaughton (illness), George Hill (finger) and Brook Lopez (illness) are out.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO