Google blocks Russia's RT app downloads on Ukrainian territory, says RT

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google has banned downloads of Russian state-owned media outlet RT’s mobile app on Ukrainian territory at the request of the government in Kyiv, RT said on Sunday.

Google on Saturday barred RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Facebook after the invasion of Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)



