Miami is a perfect 3-0 since the All-Star break. I am still not sure of the ceiling of this group, but it is clear that if the 76ers, Nets or Bucks want the top spot in the East they are going to have to take it from Miami. Sorry, Bulls fans, I am not sure you deserve to be in that discussion even though you are a fun team right now.

NBA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO