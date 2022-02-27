Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 10:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-01 16:07:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 400 PM PST. Target Area: Tillamook The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington...Oregon Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wilson River near Tillamook. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Above 12.0 feet, minor flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land north and east of Tillamook can be expected, particularly during high tides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 12.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM PST Tuesday was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by noon today and continue to fall through the week. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO