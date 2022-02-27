Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Strikes early in loss

An aura of annoyance permeated throughout TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul on Monday morning. And for good reason. The practice marked the first time the Wild had skated back onto the ice since their embarrassing 7-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Some...
Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
ST. PAUL — Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason asked for some push back from his players in the wake of an embarrassing loss to the Calgary Flames over the weekend. That’s exactly what he got on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center. And it wasn’t even close to enough.
The Minnesota Wild’s rematch against the Calgary Flames didn’t go as hoped. It was the second time these two teams met in the last four days and it was another rough outing for both teams as hits were thrown all night. The Flames got out to an early lead, the Wild fought back, but the Flames kept on pressuring to handily win the game.
Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
Miami is a perfect 3-0 since the All-Star break. I am still not sure of the ceiling of this group, but it is clear that if the 76ers, Nets or Bucks want the top spot in the East they are going to have to take it from Miami. Sorry, Bulls fans, I am not sure you deserve to be in that discussion even though you are a fun team right now.
Murray (knee) was ejected late in Monday's 118-105 loss to Memphis, finishing the night with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. Murray's frustration finally boiled over in the fourth quarter, as Ja Morant had his way...
Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
Jackson (28-2) vs. St. Petersburg Gibbs (21-8) Will the Tigers' fourth consecutive trip to Lakeland end in a state championship, after the previous three fell short? Winners of their last 22, Jackson's lineup is loaded with players who know the final four routine — James Morrow and Jaden Brill in the front court, Kevin Odom at point guard, athletic center Stephon Payne around the post — and their depth and defensive intensity make life a nightmare for most opponents. Their experience level is a world away from the Gladiators. Gibbs fields only one senior, and two of its top three scorers, Jacob Daniels (11.8 points per game) and Mathis Roberts (10.8), are freshmen. But they're clutch under pressure: Daniels hit the winning basket at 3.1 seconds to top South Sumter 56-55 in the opening round, and each victory in Gibbs' six-game winning streak has come by nine or fewer points. The winner would face off against Lake Highland Prep or Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian for the Class 4A championship at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
The top six teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll all lost Saturday, marking the first time in history that's ever happened on the same day. It started with Purdue losing at Michigan State. It ended with Gonzaga losing at Saint Mary's. It was the wildest and most entertaining day in what's been a wild and entertaining season.
Florida isn't willing to look past its road contest against Vanderbilt on Tuesday ahead to its regular-season finale. Although Gators coach Mike White's squad will close the season Saturday at home against No. 7 Kentucky, the club must face Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Commodores in Nashville, Tenn. Florida (18-11,...
