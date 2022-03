Cizikas scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Ducks. Cizikas scored in the second period and helped out on an Andy Greene tally in the third as the Islanders got solid contributions from their depth players in the win. This was Cizikas' second multi-point effort of the season, and both have come in February. The fourth-line center has nine points, 54 shots on net, 93 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 42 appearances.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO