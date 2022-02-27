Flames' Tyler Toffoli: Rounds up three points Saturday

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO