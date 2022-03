In February of 2020, the last time I would dine indoors for a year and a half, I sat in a café in Anaheim with a fighter that looked like he might be done. Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez was two fights removed from a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, a moment many took as an opportunity to eulogize the career of the former pound-for-found top fighter in the sport. On that particular weekend in Anaheim, the all-time great was the B-side for the second time since he won the WBA minimumweight title from Yutaka Niida in 2008, brought in with the assumption that he would lose to Matchroom’s super flyweight hope Khalid Yafai.

