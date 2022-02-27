ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Takes down Wild on Saturday

Markstrom stopped 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Wild. The Flames controlled much of...

Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom named NHL’s second star for February

Markstrom topped the NHL with eight wins in 10 starts, going 8-1-0 with a 2.04 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and one shutout to lift the Flames (31-14-6, 68 points) from fourth to first in the Pacific Division via a 10-1-0 February. Markstrom yielded two or fewer goals in seven of his 10 outings, highlighted by his League-leading eighth shutout of the season Feb. 9 vs. VGK (28 SV) – two shy of the franchise record established by Miikka Kiprusoff in 2005-06 (10). He also made a season-high 46 saves (on 48 shots) Feb. 10 vs. TOR, three off of his personal best achieved Dec. 28, 2019 vs. LAK and Feb. 12, 2020 vs. CHI (both w/ VAN). The 32-year-old Gävle, Sweden, native has compiled a 24-11-5 record through 41 total appearances this season, ranking among the NHL leaders in shutouts (1st; 8), goals-against average (5th; 2.13), save percentage (5th; .925) and wins (8th; 24).
After being embarrassed by Flames, Wild gets quick chance at payback

CALGARY, ALBERTA – Some of the Wild's best performances have come against NHL powerhouses, with victories over Carolina, Tampa Bay and Toronto headlining the team's résumé. But in its first meetup with Calgary, another Stanley Cup contender, the Wild was at its worst — getting steamrolled by...
Red-hot Flames take down Wild again 5-1 for 12th win in 13

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored 72 seconds into the game and the streaking Calgary Flames beat Minnesota 5-1 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive victory over the Wild. Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli and Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames, who have won...
Wild drop fourth straight game with loss to Flames

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason asked for some push back from his players in the wake of an embarrassing loss to the Calgary Flames over the weekend. That’s exactly what he got on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center. And it wasn’t even close to enough.
Calgary Flames Post-Game: Special teams power Flames sweep of Wild

The Calgary Flames beat the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night in Calgary in a game neither team was completely happy with, especially Minnesota. The Wild were much better at home against the Flames on Tuesday night in the rematch, but the Flames were just a little bit better. The Flames...
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ WILD

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in Vancouver. The buzz around the rink following a big win over the Wild. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 4:09 AM. DARRYL SUTTER ON HOW THE GAME PLAYED OUT:. "Scored that powerplay goal early and it...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ WILD

FLAMES (31-14-6) @ WILD (31-16-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (65) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (27) Wild:. Points - Kirill Kaprizov (63) Goals - Kirill Kaprizov...
Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
Postgame Hat Trick: Flames 5, Wild 1

Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 5-1 loss against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Tuesday night:. The Wild certainly looked more like the team it has been for the vast majority of the season on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, teams don't get points in the standings for playing better, and Wild coach Dean Evason has indicated as much in the last couple of weeks.
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ WILD

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in St. Paul. The Flames are on the road in St. Paul, Minn. as they try for a sweep of their home-and-home set with the Wild at 6 p.m. MT. Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 The FAN will...
Flames Weekly: Blowout Loss Snaps Win Streak, Bounceback Over Wild

Flames Weekly offers a look at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was, and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
