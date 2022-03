“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and Special Correspondent Adam Glassman spoke with Caitríona Balfe at the SAG Awards, where she wore Saint Laurent. As for reuniting with her “Belfast” cast members, she said, “It’s so good. Most of our press that we’ve been doing has been all virtual. Jamie [Dornan] and I were just talking about it. Usually, we’re used to getting our hair and makeup done and then sitting in a corner of a room, doing Zoom, so this is so nice to see everybody, to be in person. It just feels really special.”

