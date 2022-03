It’s been said that organ donation is not a tragedy, but a beautiful light in the midst of one. That’s exactly how Joseph Fahey’s family and the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District family hopes the community will remember Joseph, a 12-year-old sixth grader at Chaloner Middle School. JoJo, as his friends called him, was born with a heart condition and had a serious medical emergency on the Chaloner playground last week as he played ball with his friends during recess. While doctors are still unsure what caused him to go into cardiac arrest that day as a result of his heart defects, they do applaud the work of the Chaloner Middle School staff and others who came to his aid.

