Earlier this month, security researchers at ThreatFabric discovered a dangerous new trojan. They dubbed it Xenomorph due to its ties with the Alien malware, which started to make the rounds in fall of 2020. But while the code resembles that of Alien, the Xenomorph malware is far more capable. According to ThreatFabric, more than 50,000 Android users have installed a malicious application containing the banking app malware. The threat actors behind the malware are reportedly targeting users of 56 different banks in Europe.

CELL PHONES ・ 19 HOURS AGO