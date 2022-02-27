ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Column: We need more Black doctors

By Dr. Princess Currence
 3 days ago

A just-released report from Verywell, a website providing health and wellness information, found that half of Black Americans interviewed for the survey agree that “the health care system is racist,” while one in three survey respondents say they have experienced racism while dealing with health care providers....

Dallas Weekly

Why We Need More Black Psychologists in Schools

Representation matters everywhere, and less than 5% of school psychologists are Black. From nearly one million Americans dead due to the pandemic and the stress of weighing the risks of every outing, to the burden of code switching, dealing with microaggressions, and fear of police violence, Black folks’ mental health has taken a hit during the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Why Clinical Trials Need to Include More Black Women

Black women are significantly underrepresented in clinical trials. Breast cancer survivor Ricki Fairley is working to bring awareness about clinical trials for breast cancer. A new movement, “When We Tri(al),” aims to empower Black women to participate in clinical trials. Ricki Fairley wears pink shoes for the entire...
CANCER
Quad-Cities Times

Column: The pandemic: Where we are now

Responding to falling rates of severe COVID and to pandemic fatigue all over the country (actually the world), political authorities are declaring COVID an endemic infection (i.e., stable rates at an “acceptable level”). They are rescinding many or most of the interventions that, along with broad immunization, have "flattened the curve" with reasonable success. This has protected critical societal activities, especially the delivery of health care. Abundant evidence tells us that with increasing vaccination and targeted non-pharmaceutical interventions (especially indoor masking where herd immunity cannot be inferred), we can do most of what we want safely. In Scott County less than 65% of eligible people have received a full primary immunization and less than half have gotten the boosters that have been so effective at preventing bad outcomes with Omicron—not enough for complacence.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Verywell Mind

We Need to Talk About Eating Disorders in the Black Community

Poverty and food insufficiency play a part in eating disorders in the black community. A lack of medical support contributes to eating disorders being a taboo topic among black Americans. Recognizing your relationship with food, and the reasons that fuel your eating habits, can help uncover causes behind eating disorders.
LIFESTYLE
WISN

Couple works toward having more Black doctors in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Right now, there's a shortage of African American doctors in Wisconsin. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, in 2019, less than 2% of Black Wisconsinites start medical school each year. Two Milwaukee doctors are working to change that narrative. Dr. Delicia Randle-Izard knows the importance...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Charleston Press

“I think like most teenagers, she felt indestructible,” Teenager dies of Covid-19 complications after refusing to get vaccinated

The Covid-19 vaccines for young people and teenagers have been authorized for emergency use since last year, but many of them decide not to get the shot for all the wrong reasons. In most of the cases, teenagers ignore the science behind the vaccines and they usually rely on the fake news shared online and to the fact that young people get over Covid-19 way easier compared to adults and elderly people.
KIDS
Indy100

Dr Oz challenged Dr Fauci to debate him and it completely backfired

Former TV personality, Dr. Oz has challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci to a debate so he can "face the fact he got Covid wrong." Oz, who is apparently now running as a U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania even though he’s currently living in New Jersey, first proposed his duel—err "debate"—to Dr. Fauci back in January.Since his first video, he has essentially continued to beg the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States to humor him by engaging in a debate. "I challenged Dr. Fauci to a debate 44 days ago, and still haven’t heard a thing from him"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mandatory vaccine rules for health and social care staff scrapped from mid-March

Health and social care workers in England will no longer be required by law to be vaccinated against Covid-19, after a consultation saw the vast majority of people support the move.Mandatory Covid-19 vaccines came into force for care home staff in November last year, and were due to be introduced for frontline NHS and wider social care staff in regulated settings from April 1.Earlier this year, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons that he believed it was “no longer proportionate” to require vaccination as a condition of deployment under law.The Government has now confirmed the regulations making...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nextbigfuture.com

Major 100 Day COVID Forecast is Already Wrong After 9 Days

Nextbigfuture pointed out the brain dead forecast made 9 days ago for cumulative COVID deaths in the USA by Washington University IHME. They projected out one hundred days that total US COVID deaths would reach 947,622 by June 1, 2022. They had updated an older forecast made about a month before that was predicting about 934000 deaths by June 1, 2022. The last time they updated the weekend before the CDC would report more than 934000 deaths. The CDC today reports 947,882 deaths by the reporting up to Feb 28, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH

