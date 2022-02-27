Column: We need more Black doctors

Responding to falling rates of severe COVID and to pandemic fatigue all over the country (actually the world), political authorities are declaring COVID an endemic infection (i.e., stable rates at an “acceptable level”). They are rescinding many or most of the interventions that, along with broad immunization, have "flattened the curve" with reasonable success. This has protected critical societal activities, especially the delivery of health care. Abundant evidence tells us that with increasing vaccination and targeted non-pharmaceutical interventions (especially indoor masking where herd immunity cannot be inferred), we can do most of what we want safely. In Scott County less than 65% of eligible people have received a full primary immunization and less than half have gotten the boosters that have been so effective at preventing bad outcomes with Omicron—not enough for complacence.

SCOTT COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO