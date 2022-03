COLUMBUS -- Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-3 win against the New Jersey Devils at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Laine made it 4-2 at 1:18 of the third period with his 20th goal of the season. He entered the zone 1-on-3 and toedragged around two defenders for a shot from the left circle. Laine has scored four goals in the past five games.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO