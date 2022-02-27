ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Roman Abramovich hands Chelsea 'stewardship' to club's charity trust following Russia invasion of Ukraine

CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoman Abramovich stepping away from control of Chelsea but remains owner. Chelsea face Liverpool in Sunday's Carabao Cup final. Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003 but his position has been under scrutiny since Russia invaded Ukraine. Roman Abramovich has handed "stewardship and care" of Chelsea to the club's charitable...

www.cnbc.com

