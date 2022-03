LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Samuel L. Jackson along with Prince Harry and Meghan are some of the individuals who will be recognized at the NAACP Image Awards. Netflix enters with a leading 52 nominations, led by the film "The Harder They Fall," at the 53rd annual awards, which will be televised Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern on BET. Jackson will receive the Chairman's Award. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be honored with the President's Award.

