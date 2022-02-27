Chemics 2nd at regional, advance to state final

Midland High's Colin Terrill (second from left) finished second, while teammate Evan Daly (second from right) took fifth at Saturday's Division 1 regional singles tournament, Feb. 26, 2022. (photo courtesy of Trevor Terrill)

Midland High’s boys’ bowling team finished second out of 17 teams at Friday’s Division 1 regional tournament at Royal Scot Lanes in Lansing, punching its ticket to next Friday’s state final in the process.

Through six Baker games and three Peterson games, the Chemics compiled a score of 3,974 pins, second only to regional champion Davison’s 4,068.

After averaging 197 in the Baker games, Midland got a 672 from Evan Daly in three Peterson games, a 560 from Colin Terrill in three Peterson games, and a 402 from Ruberto Mosqueda in two Peterson games.

The Chemics will compete in the state tournament at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park on Friday.

On Saturday, back at Royal Scot Lanes, Terrill finished second out of 107 bowlers at the singles regional, throwing games of 210, 223, 249, 233, 235, and 206 to finish with 1,356 pins, while Daly finished fifth overall with games of 221, 162, 209, 289, 246, and 151 for a pin count of 1,278.

Hunter Blackhurst finished just outside the top 10 for the Chemics, placing 13 th with a total of 1,217.

Terrill and Daly will compete in the Division 1 singles state final on Saturday at Thunderbowl Lanes.