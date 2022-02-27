ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How To Watch The SAG Awards Online & On TV

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9EqY_0eQRc3rU00

Click here to read the full article.

The 28th annual SAG Awards will air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica in a simulcast on TNT and TBS . It will be made available the next day on HBO Max.

The ceremony will be preceded by a red carpet — a somewhat return to normal as pandemic restrictions continue to loosen nationwide and in Los Angeles County. The SAG red carpet opens at 2:30 p.m. PT and E! will cover it with Live From E!: SAG Awards beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT hosted by Laverne Cox with co-host Yvette Nicole Brown.

Viewers of both the red carpet and the show can follow along on social via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (via @sagawards and #SAGawrds), and online at SAGAwards.org.

As for the show, the first big Hollywood guild to weigh in this movie-awards season, MGM/UA’s House of Gucci and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog come in with the most nominations on the film side with three apiece, though Power of the Dog , which has a leading 12 Oscar nominations, does not have a nom in SAG’s marquee Ensemble category. Those went to Focus Feature’s Belfast , Apple’s CODA , Netflix’s Don’t Look Up , Warner Bros’ King Richard and Gucci .

This year’s Ensemble candidates will be introduced by their key casts: Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds for Belfast ; Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin for CODA ; Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tyler Perry for Don’t Look Up ; Lady Gaga and Jared Leto for House of Gucci ; and Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Will Smith for King Richard .

In TV, reigning Emmy champs Succession from HBO and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso scored five noms apiece to top the field, where Netflix record-breaker Squid Game is among trio of small-screen hits up for four prizes.

The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs, reuniting from their Hamilton days. Presenters win include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum , Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington , Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

Kate Winslet, meanwhile, will present the guild’s SAG Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Derek & Julianne Hough To Headline ‘Step Into…The Movies’ Pre-Oscar Special On ABC

Click here to read the full article. In anticipation of the 94th Oscars, Emmy-winning choreographers and pro dancers Derek and Julianne Hough will celebrate some of the most legendary performances in film in Step Into…The Movies, a one-hour special set to air Sunday, March 20 at 10 PM EDT on ABC. The special will air one week ahead of the 94th Oscars, which is set for Sunday, March 27 at 8 PM EDT on ABC. Reimagined through a modern lens, the performances will draw inspiration from films such as Singin’ in the Rain, Moulin Rouge, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Dirty...
MOVIES
Deadline

SAG Awards Adds Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, Will Smith, More As Presenters – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with more presenters: The structure of the 28th annual SAG Awards is continuing to take shape, with organizers saying Friday that SAG and Oscar nominees Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain are among the presenters set for Sunday’s ceremony. The newly added presenters also include Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons and SAG nominees Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn and Reese Witherspoon, along with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaa, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. On Wednesday, organizers said castmembers from Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard will introduce clips...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Daily Wire To Debut Third Movie On YouTube: Cary Elwes Comedy ‘The Hyperions’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Daily Wire is set to debut a third movie for free on YouTube. Indie comedy The Hyperions, starring Cary Elwes, will launch on March 10 for viewers in the U.S. After its initial showing, the film will be available exclusively for Daily Wire members to stream on its website. According to the conservative media company, their debut original, the action thriller Shut In, recently drew more than 500,000 viewers in its first 72 hours across YouTube and its own website. The popularity of that launch inspired a repeat of the model, the company has...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 awards season got off to yet another unusual start, with much of the early awards schedule being thrown off course due to the Omicron variant’s force in January. Usually in late January, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, now in its 28th year, were held Sunday in Los Angeles and marked a return to the red carpet for many of this year’s biggest stars in both film and television, including Lady Gaga, for “House of Gucci,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos,” Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show” and more. And, of course,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Tony Goldwyn
Person
Mira Sorvino
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
Person
Fran Drescher
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Parade

See All the Fun Fashions From the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet!

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where actors are honored by their peers, takes place Sunday night from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica when this year’s Actor recipients in both film and television will be announced. Award-winning actor, rapper, and producer Daveed Diggs, songwriter, actor and director...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens and More Celebrity Arrivals at the 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards—also known as the SAG Awards—will host a range of the top stars across film and television. From Kerry Washington to Reese Witherspoon, numerous celebrities arrived at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar in an array of colorful and bold ensembles. Flowing gowns were a popular choice throughout the evening, hailing from top brands ranging from Schiaparelli to Versace. On the footwear front, pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals continued to reign during awards season from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and more celeb-beloved brands. Kerry Washington arrived in bold style, wearing...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Nicole Kidman Is Sleek in Long-Sleeve Velvet Gown at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Nicole Kidman showcased her sleek and sophisticated style at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. The star-studded event is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The actress is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a leading role for her portrayal of TV icon Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.” Kidman arrived in a black long-sleeve velvet gown by Saint Laurent. The elegant number was complete with a white bow on the collar. The Golden Globe winner styled her blond locs in soft waves...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Streaming Tv#Hbo#Tnt#Tbs#Hbo Max#Facebook#Tiktok#Sagawards#Mgm Ua#House#Power Of The Dog#Focus Feature#Warner Bros#Coda#Apple Tv#Squid Game
NYLON

Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 SAG Awards

We’re kicking off awards season with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards — which honors nominees in 15 film and television categories, voted on by members of the guild. This year, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci and Jane Campion’s Power Of The Dog led the film categories with three nominations each, and on television, Succession, Ted Lasso, Mare Of Easttown, The Morning Show and Squid Game received four nominations a piece. Not too surprising given the popular and critical success of each project, though there were still some unexpected snubs — including and especially Kristen Stewart for her turn as Princess Diana in Spencer.
MOVIES
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards: Kate Winslet to Present Helen Mirren With Life Achievement Award

Kate Winslet has been tapped to present Helen Mirren with the 2021 SAG Life Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards later this month. As previously announced, Mirren was chosen to receive the guild’s top honor at the Feb. 27 ceremony in recognition of her body of work, including her Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winning roles. The award is presented annually to “an actor who fosters the finest ideals of the acting profession.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Actor Forrie J. Smith to Skip SAG Awards Over COVID Protocols: "I Will Not Get Vaccinated"Ross Butler and Alexandra Daddario to Serve as 2022...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
E! News

These Candid 2022 SAG Awards Moments Deserve a Trophy

Watch: 2022 SAG Awards: Must-See Red Carpet Moments. After last year's remote ceremony, Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 27 to celebrate the 2022 SAG Awards. In the TV drama categories, Succession's cast won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble and...
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Slays In Black Gown While Cuddling Up To Husband Keith Urban At SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman had the best accessory at the SAG Awards — her loving husband, Keith Urban!. Nicole Kidman looked absolutely stunning at the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos in the category of Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. Nicole was joined by her best accessory of all time — her husband, Keith Urban, who made sure to love up on the actress on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

SAG Awards 2022: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Tonight, the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards—better known as the SAG Awards—will take place in Santa Monica, California, airing live at 8 p.m. EST. The star-studded event kicks off a busy awards season over the next few weeks, and will celebrate the best performances in both film and television. (It also marks the return of the in-person SAG ceremony after airing a pre-taped celebration in 2021). House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog have the most film nominations, while Succession, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso lead the pack for TV nominations.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
Billboard

Lady Gaga Among Presenters at 2022 SAG Awards

Nominated castmembers from 'Belfast,' 'CODA,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'House of Gucci' and 'King Richard' will present their films at the awards ceremony on Feb. 27. Castmembers from the five nominated film ensembles will introduce clips from their respective movies at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was announced Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

53K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy