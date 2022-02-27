ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Da Silva carries Hawaii past CS Bakersfield 62-50

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eQRbRke00

Bernardo Da Silva had 14 points off the bench to lift Hawaii to a 62-50 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night.

JoVon McClanahan had 11 points and six assists for Hawaii (15-9, 11-4 Big West Conference). Junior Madut added 10 points.

Cal State Bakersfield totaled 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Shawn Stith had 12 points for the Roadrunners (7-16, 2-12). Justin Edler-Davis added eight rebounds.

The Rainbow Warriors also defeated Cal State Bakersfield 63-59 on Jan. 20.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Local
Hawaii College Sports
Bakersfield, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Basketball
Bakersfield, CA
College Basketball
Local
Hawaii Basketball
Local
Hawaii Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
Hawaii College Basketball
Bakersfield, CA
Basketball
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
The Hill

Powell: Fed on track to hike rates in March

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will tell lawmakers Wednesday the central bank will likely hike interest rates later this month with inflation “well above” the central bank’s target range. The Fed chief is set to tell members of the House Financial Services Committee that bank officials “expect...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Cuellar, Cisneros head to Democratic runoff in Texas

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and progressive favorite Jessica Cisneros are heading to a runoff in Texas's 28th Congressional District, The Associated Press projected, after neither of the leading candidates secured 50 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. The race's runoff status shows that Cuellar, the incumbent,...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Paralympics won't ban Russians, Belarusians from competing

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Wednesday that it will allow competitors from Russia and Belarus to compete in the Winter Paralympics beginning Friday, though they will not be able to compete under their nations' flags because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The athletes from Russia and Belarus, which...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big West Conference#Cal State#The Rainbow Warriors#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
CBS News

Big Tech grapples with Russian state media and propaganda

As Russia's war in Ukraine plays out for the world on social media, Big Tech platforms are moving to restrict Russian state media from using their platforms to spread propaganda and misinformation. Google announced Tuesday that it's blocking the YouTube channels of those outlets in Europe "effective immediately" but acknowledged...
INTERNET
ABC News

ABC News

562K+
Followers
139K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy