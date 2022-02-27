ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames' Chris Tanev: Helps out on empty-netter

 3 days ago

Tanev logged an assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Wild. Tanev set up Tyler Toffoli's empty-netter in the final minute...

CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Sets up empty-netter

Mikheyev produced an assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals. Mihkeyev has two goals and two assists in his last five outings. The 27-year-old winger has enjoyed modest success from a third-line role, accruing nine goals, five assists, 63 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 24 contests overall. Even with a delayed start to the season due to broken thumb, he could challenge his career high of 23 points from 39 games as a rookie in 2019-20.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Chris Tierney: Out Tuesday

Tierney will not participate in Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay due to illness, per NHL.com. Tierney will miss his first game of the season Tuesday. The 27-year-old has averaged 13:06 of ice time -- 1:12 during the power play -- and tallied one assist over the last five games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
Tyler Toffoli
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ejected in second half

Murray (knee) was ejected late in Monday's 118-105 loss to Memphis, finishing the night with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. Murray's frustration finally boiled over in the fourth quarter, as Ja Morant had his way...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Bears' Joe Thomas: Signs with Chicago

Thomas signed a contract with the Bears on Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Thomas appeared in seven games between Baltimore and Houston during the 2021 campaign and totaled 13 tackles (nine solo) while primarily playing special teams. He'll likely need a strong showing in training camp to earn a spot on the season-opening roster.
NFL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Listed out for Tuesday

Thompson (illness) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota. Thompson is still battling the non-COVID illness that sidelined him for Sunday's loss to Dallas, and he'll miss a second straight contest. It's not the most encouraging sign that he's been ruled out more than 24 hours ahead of time, though the hope is that he'll be able to return for Thursday's rematch with the Mavs in Dallas.
NBA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it tied the captain with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
NHL
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA

