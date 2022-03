Markstrom turned aside 32 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild. In the second half of a home-and-home set versus the Wild, Markstrom limited them to four goals on 58 shots. The Swede has now won nine of his last 10 appearances, and he hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of those games. He improved to 25-11-5 with a 2.10 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 42 outings overall. The Flames are back home Thursday versus the Canadiens in what should be a favorable matchup if Markstrom gets the nod.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO