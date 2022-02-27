ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Draws power-play assist

Gaudreau logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Wild. Gaudreau...

Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Collects power-play assist

Ekman-Larsson notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers. Ekman-Larsson set up a Matthew Highmore goal in the second period, ending the former's three-game point drought. February's been Ekman-Larsson's best month of the season so far -- he has two goals and six assists (three on the power play) in his last nine games, accounting for half of his 16 points overall. The defenseman has added 120 shots on net, 69 hits, 50 blocked shots, 36 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 51 contests.
Stars' Esa Lindell: Draws power-play helper

Lindell logged a power-play assist and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Sabres. Lindell set up Denis Gurianov's goal at 8:56 of the third period. With the assist, Lindell snapped a seven-game point drought -- he had 13 shots on net, 11 blocks and six hits in that span. The Finnish blueliner hasn't done a lot on offense this season with 16 points (three on the power play, two shorthanded) in 52 games, though that matches his scoring output from 56 outings last year. He's added 103 shots on net, 104 blocked shots, 79 hits and a plus-1 rating in a top-four role.
Devils' Pavel Zacha: Draws assist

Zacha logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 7-2 win over the Canucks. Zacha set up a Jesper Bratt goal in the second period. The 24-year-old Zacha hasn't scored in the last six games, but he's chipped in with four assists in that span. The Czech forward has 25 points, 111 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-18 rating through 50 contests overall, regularly playing in a top-six role.
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Adds power-play helper

Andersson logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild. Andersson got the puck low to Johnny Gaudreau, who fed Tyler Toffoli for a goal early in the third period. In his last six games, Andersson has earned six assists, including two on the power play. The defenseman is up to 30 points (11 with the man advantage), 99 shots on net, 84 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 52 appearances.
Johnny Gaudreau
Matthew Tkachuk
Calgary Flames Post-Game: Special teams power Flames sweep of Wild

The Calgary Flames beat the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night in Calgary in a game neither team was completely happy with, especially Minnesota. The Wild were much better at home against the Flames on Tuesday night in the rematch, but the Flames were just a little bit better. The Flames...
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Delivers power-play assist

Ovechkin notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Ovechkin sent a pass into the slot that Tom Wilson fired home midway through the second period. Despite the assist, it wasn't a great game for Ovechkin. He finished February with a modest three goals, three assists, 28 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in eight contests. The 36-year-old is still enjoying a productive season with 64 points (17 on the power play), 236 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-7 rating through 53 outings, but fantasy managers will probably want to see him light the lamp a little more regularly over the final two months of the campaign.
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it tied the captain with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
