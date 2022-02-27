If at first you fall, ski, ski again

PALOUSE DIVIDE — It’s fitting that one of the first lessons in cross-country skiing is how to get up after a fall.

Fasten skinny boards to your feet, mix in snow and gravity and there are bound to be some spills. So Elise Stacy started there Saturday when she and a handful of other volunteer instructors with the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club introduced about 15 newbies to the sport.

“You’ve got sticks attached to your feet. When you fall, there’s a good chance you are going to get tangled or crossed or be on top of stuff,” said Stacy, a graduate student at the University of Idaho who grew up skiing and racing with the Snoqualmie Nordic Club of Washington.

Maneuver your skis so they are parallel to each other and perpendicular to the slope, she told them. Scooch forward, put your hands in front of you, move one ski forward and stand — first on one leg, then the other.

Soon she and other instructors like Dennis Feeney, Paul Hill, Paul Spencer and club President Jesse Spohnholz moved onto fundamentals of classic cross-country technique that turns skis from gangly boards to efficient human-powered vehicles.

“It’s this back and forth of weight shift from ski to ski,” Stacy said.

Novice skiers like Kassandra Townsend, Karina Silvestre, Taylor Coles and Kimberly Stewart listened and then deployed the lessons on a bright day at the Idaho Parks and Recreation Park and Ski Area east of Potlatch. The freshly groomed snow was soft and forgiving and the women — all graduate students with UI’s Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation — worked on their kick-and-glide strides.

“It’s kind of scary but it’s fun,” said Townsend of Nampa, a first time skier. “Every time I feel like I’m going to glide, I get a little scared. I’m getting the hang of it.”

Stacy had them stop on a moderately steep section so they could practice going downhill and braking using the snowplow technique.

“Downhill is by far the most challenging part of cross-country skiing,” she said.

She showed them how to make a pizza slice shaped wedge with their skis and how to use their knees to dig their ski edges into the snow.

“You can think of it like you are plowing snow to slow down,” said Spohnholz.

The club, which grooms the trails at the ski area, is offering the free lessons every other Saturday in an attempt to grow the sport and the Palouse Divide community.

“I really want the club to be there to reduce the barriers and to help people feel comfortable skiing, and also for it to be a place for people who already know how to ski to (meet) other people who also like to ski,” said Spohnholz.

First-time skier Silvestre, from San Diego, Calif., appreciated the help and being able to learn surrounded by her friends.

“I love it. I’m having a lot of fun,” she said. “I think it’s because everyone is so welcoming and I also know a lot of people here, so if I fall it’s just kind of ‘Whatever, I fell.’ ”

And there was some falling. Kimberly Stewart, of Toppenish Wash., had a minor wipeout on a downhill pitch. She expressed reservations about the sport while struggling to regain her feet. But before long she was speeding down another steep section.

“I was a little bit frustrated because every time I tried to get up I kept falling, but I felt like I redeemed myself when I went downhill.”

ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.

More information

The lessons are offered every other Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Participants must supply their own equipment, which can be rented from the University of Idaho Outdoor Program or Hyperspud, an outdoor shop, in Moscow. Skiers need an Idaho Parks and Recreation Park and Ski parking pass to use the trails.

On the Web:

Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club Facebook page can be found at bit.ly/3soCHnQ

Idaho Parks and Recreation Park and Ski program and pass purchase can be found at bit.ly/3pktzio