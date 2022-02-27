COLUMN: How to love our prodigal children

We’ve all heard the saying, "if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life." Or its cousin, "do what you love" or "love what you do." When we’re young, fresh into the workforce, it’s exciting to think of waking up every morning and getting to do what you’ve been educated, trained, or otherwise prepared to love. However, that dream soon wears off because, as always, reality reveals itself. It becomes obvious that whether it's working for "exposure" and "experience," or enduring poor treatment in the name of "being part of the family," all employees are pushed to make sacrifices for the privilege of being able to do what we love.

