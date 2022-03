The anticipated battle is set up, and the Aquinas High School boys basketball team was impressive Tuesday night to assure that it is. The sixth-seeded Blugolds held 11th-seeded Riverdale scoreless for the first four minutes and without a field goal for the first 14 in an 85-28 victory over the Chieftains in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

