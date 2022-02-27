ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'Saturday Night Live' opens with tribute song to Ukraine

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- 'œSaturday Night Live' normally kicks off each show with some humor, but the comedy sketch series opened with...

edit.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Cecily Strong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Name Of Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian
Slate

No, You’re Not Imagining It: Russia’s Army Is Inept

After four days of fighting, the Russian military is bogged down in Ukraine. In part this is due to the valiant resistance of Ukraine’s army and civilian defense forces. But it’s also due to the fact that the Russian army just isn’t very good. News reports, tweets,...
MILITARY
Daily Herald

Russia launches attack on Ukraine, Putin warns against interference

MOSCOW -- Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa as...
POLITICS
The Independent

Steven Seagal speaks out about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: ‘I look at both as one family’

Steven Seagal has shared his thoughts about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to Fox News Digital, the 69-year-old actor said that he looks at both Russia and Ukraine “as one family”.“Most of us have friends and family in Russia and Ukraine,” he told the outlet. “I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda to provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other.“My prayers are that both countries will come to a positive, peaceful resolution where we can live and thrive together in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Russia
MSNBC

On the defensive, Trump tries gaslighting on NATO, Ukraine

Donald Trump’s recent praise for Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused some political troubles for the former president. On the defensive, and with leading Republicans making no effort to defend him, the former president issued a new statement this morning about the ongoing crisis:. “I...
POTUS
townandcountrymag.com

Russian Oligarchs Are on the Run

As rockets fall and tanks roll on the cities and towns of Ukraine, the rest of the world has borne witness with an unprecedented intensity, due almost entirely to the internet. Anyone who has scrolled social media in the last few days has seen dozens of disturbing images from the ground in Ukraine, protests from St. Petersburg to Sydney to Times Square, and iconic buildings around the globe illuminated in blue and yellow. Plus there is the intel gleaned from Twitter and foreign news organizations that are now more globally available than ever, not to mention the internet’s own direct role in the conflict—reports of Ukrainian hackers combating Russian propaganda and Anonymous taking over Russian airwaves to play the Ukrainian national anthem, to name two examples.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy