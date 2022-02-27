ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Supreme Court may ban affirmative action, but the world that embraces diversity is here to stay

By John Blake
 3 days ago
(CNN) — A Supreme Court justice is appointed for life, is virtually impossible to impeach and has the "unbridled" ability to nullify any law through the power of judicial review. It's that power that affirmative action supporters dread now that the high court has decided to consider the...

Comments / 223

Independent life
2d ago

ABSOLUTELY embrace diversity! Embrace qualified people being chosen based on individual merit, not because of their skin color, gender, religion ect. and certainly not because of forced quotas that cause MAY cause less qualified just to meet an arbitrary number. People should never be selected, or not selected for anything because of race.

Reply(23)
155
Ladro di Tomba
2d ago

affirmative action is racist at its core. why? you are required to hire someone based off of their skin instead of based off of their qualifications. I for one think anyone is allowed to apply, but you go based off their qualifications, NOT their skin color.

Reply(15)
79
Archaic Sage
2d ago

Racial progress is not what affirmative action has accomplished, the exact opposite has in fact occurred. There won't be any racial progress until the black culture embraces proper education.

Reply(9)
53
AOL Corp

New poll: 55% of Americans say nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not 'important'

With President Biden set to announce a nominee to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February, most Americans now say they’re lukewarm about his promise to pick a Black woman for the first time in U.S. history, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — while also saying the top three Black women on Biden’s shortlist are “qualified” to sit on the court.
NBC San Diego

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Predicts That Supreme Court Prospect J. Michelle Childs Would Win More Than 10 Republican Votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
State
California State
Register Citizen

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
Vice

Supreme Court Justices Aren’t Even Pretending Anymore

Two key members of the Supreme Court’s dominant conservative majority are getting bolder about their links to members of the right-wing intelligentsia and Republican political elite, as concerns mount about the impartiality of the court. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared at a Federalist Society event Friday, making a speech that...
Joe Biden
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
HuffingtonPost

Sen. Joe Manchin Becomes Target In Democratic Senate Primaries

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is not on the ballot in November. But that isn’t stopping many Democratic Senate candidates from effectively running against him in competitive primaries. Whether attacking Manchin on Twitter, invoking his name to raise money, or accusing rivals of resembling the conservative Democratic senator, Manchin’s prominence...
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
Washington Times

Supreme Court rejects Trump’s appeal over Jan. 6 records

The Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to halt White House records and communications being turned over to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. On Tuesday, the justices announced they would not hear the case Trump v. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House...
The Guardian

The US supreme court is letting racist discrimination run wild in the election system

The US supreme court, in a 5-4 decision, used the ruse that it was too close to an election – three months away – to scrap a racially discriminatory, Republican-drawn legislative map in Alabama. A lower court had previously ruled against the state because its gerrymandered congressional districts diluted the voting strength of African Americans by ensuring that 27% of Alabama’s population would garner only 14% of the state’s congressional representation. But that reality didn’t faze five justices; the US supreme court was just fine with letting a policy designed to disfranchise Black voters unfurl and do its damage in an oncoming federal election.
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
The Independent

Biden grins as reporter asks whether Black Supreme Court nomination is ‘affirmative action’

President Joe Biden appeared to grin when reporters asked what he thought of the Republican talking point that his plan to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court amounted to affirmative action. The reporter asked Mr Biden then question as he hosted Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin and ranking member Sen Chuck Grassley, along with Vice President Kamala Harris. Plenty of Republicans have repeated the talking point. Sen Roger Wicker of Mississippi told The Washington Post that whomever Mr Biden nominated would be the “beneficiary” of an affirmative action “quota” while Sen Josh Hawley told Sean Hannity that...
