In my professional life, I navigate community members struggling with opiate use as they seek recovery and reunification with their family members. In August, when the grant I was working under ended, I applied for unemployment. When I lost my job, as a mother of five, I was instantly worried about how we were going to feed our children. Thankfully my children were able to receive free school breakfast and lunch because of existing school meal programs. Today, these programs are under threat.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO